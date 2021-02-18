Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Trading Down 5.6%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 29,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 838,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter worth about $4,418,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

