Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $371.22

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371.22 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 378.98 ($4.95). Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 2,598 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £163.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 371.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 349.25.

In related news, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 368 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £18,400 ($24,039.72).

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

