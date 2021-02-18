Castle (CSTL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Castle has a market cap of $10,872.24 and approximately $24.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,041,899 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

