Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan Sells 8,398 Shares

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan sold 8,398 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $15,872.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,852.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castlight Health stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 28,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $264.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1,659.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 588,202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 563,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 455,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

