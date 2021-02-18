Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara Sells 59,615 Shares

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 28,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,585. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $264.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

