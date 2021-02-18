Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO Sells $37,187.64 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $37,187.64.

Shares of CSLT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.74. 675,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,585. The company has a market cap of $267.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,659.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 588,202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Castlight Health by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 563,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 455,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

