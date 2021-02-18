Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Trading Down 7.5%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 59,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,031,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

CATB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $64.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

