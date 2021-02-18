CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.012-1.041 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

NYSE CBZ opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,261. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.