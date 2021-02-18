CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.012-1.041 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
NYSE CBZ opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.73.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.