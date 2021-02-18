CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.58

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1740118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

In other CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I news, major shareholder Atalan Capital Partners, Lp purchased 287,250 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 69,600 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $716,184.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,668,639 shares in the company, valued at $48,040,295.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 961,466 shares of company stock worth $10,100,004.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,546,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,668,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,608,000 after acquiring an additional 384,638 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

