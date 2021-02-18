Ccore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Ccore has a total market cap of $14,094.75 and approximately $59.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ccore has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.85 or 0.00832441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00036770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00054820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.01 or 0.04947454 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

