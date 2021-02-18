CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells $386,950.00 in Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.72. 20,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,180. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $158.58. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.50.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CDW by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in CDW by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 164,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.