Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Trading Up 6%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 4,390,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 2,168,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $111.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 709,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

