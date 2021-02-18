Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Trading Up 6%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 4,390,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 2,168,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a market cap of $111.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 709,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.
