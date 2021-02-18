Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Down 9.3%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.54. 59,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,315,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.
Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
