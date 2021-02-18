Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Down 9.3%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.54. 59,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,315,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

