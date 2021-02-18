Centaur (CNTR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $210,995.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Centaur has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $9.96 million and $210,995.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00420695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00076285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.44 or 0.00417722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00028646 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars.

