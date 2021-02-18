CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CNP stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.
