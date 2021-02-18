Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.18

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.18 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 54.10 ($0.71). Centrica plc (CNA.L) shares last traded at GBX 52.76 ($0.69), with a volume of 15,603,037 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNA. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 50.38 ($0.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.18.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

