Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Feb 18th, 2021


Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,081 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Century Aluminum worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 103.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 235,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $161,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

