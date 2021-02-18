Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce sales of $60.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $240.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.20 million to $242.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $270.69 million, with estimates ranging from $269.33 million to $271.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Certara.

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. Certara has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

