CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $2.28 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, CertiK has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One CertiK token can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00004414 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $79.91 million and $17.08 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00380187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00079615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00085339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00084226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.00434718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,566.31 or 0.86251276 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,196,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,035,020 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.