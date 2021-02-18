CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of CF traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in CF Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 50,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CF Industries by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 261,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 96,222 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its position in CF Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 335,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $4,551,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

