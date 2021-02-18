CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIB. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

CGI stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 27.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

