CHADS VC (CHADS) Hits One Day Volume of $23,293.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One CHADS VC token can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $23,293.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00383652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00060594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00079209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00083200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00424690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00174690 BTC.

CHADS VC Token Profile

CHADS VC’s total supply is 62,297,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,875,018 tokens. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

CHADS VC Token Trading

CHADS VC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

