ChainX 1-Day Volume Reaches $22.72 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, ChainX has traded 94.5% higher against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $12.55 or 0.00024113 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $96.96 million and approximately $22.72 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.00377512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00082139 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00437997 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,653.92 or 0.85768601 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.