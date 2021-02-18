Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.09

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.09 and traded as high as C$5.37. Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) shares last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 659,087 shares trading hands.

CIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.87.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$329.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$329.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

