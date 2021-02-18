ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) CEO David J. Spitz Sells 336,843 Shares

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75.

Shares of ECOM stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $736.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 804,194 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,035,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,531,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

