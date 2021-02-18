Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.25. 78,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 978,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTHR shares. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $65.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 30,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,635.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 95,562 shares of company stock valued at $114,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400,554 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

