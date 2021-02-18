Charles R. Schwab Sells 70,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $4,263,700.00.

SCHW traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $61.93. 6,128,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,399,513. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

