Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,548,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 77,717 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.78. 4,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

