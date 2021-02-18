Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $334.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.
Shares of CRL opened at $299.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.45.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
