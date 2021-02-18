Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $334.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Shares of CRL opened at $299.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

