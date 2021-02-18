Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.50-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $154.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

