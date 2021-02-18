Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.50-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $154.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.93.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
