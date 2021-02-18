Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Down 9.8%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares dropped 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $138.51 and last traded at $139.68. Approximately 16,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 355,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.79.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.07.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.