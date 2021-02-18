ChartEx (CHART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $800,293.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 60.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $800,293.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 151.4% higher against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00373020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00079488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00083113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00083596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.04 or 0.00435792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00175675 BTC.

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

