ChatCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $371,104.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,164.79 or 0.99710052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00043847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00168650 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002888 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

