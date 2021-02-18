Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Down 12.3%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 1,556,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,892,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $461.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 306,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

