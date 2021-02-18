Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Holdings Lowered by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chemed worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,626,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $496.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,733. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

