Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,717 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,350,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,493,000 after purchasing an additional 674,338 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 327,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $111.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

