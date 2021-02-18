Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

CVX stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 114,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

