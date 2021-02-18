Chi Gastoken Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Chi Gastoken token can currently be purchased for $5.72 or 0.00011034 BTC on popular exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $756,577.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken Token Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,394 tokens. The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

Chi Gastoken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

