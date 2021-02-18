Chiliz Market Cap Tops $211.08 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $211.08 million and approximately $59.46 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.73 or 0.00866959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00030913 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00044982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.24 or 0.05074792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

