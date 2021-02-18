Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $10.36. 29,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,680,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $647.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.