China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading Down 10.9%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,112,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,019,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The stock has a market cap of $51.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.74% of China Pharma worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

