China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) Trading Down 3.8%

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:CNTFY)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17.

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTFY)

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners.

