China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 19,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 596,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company has a market cap of $80.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get China XD Plastics alerts:

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for China XD Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China XD Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.