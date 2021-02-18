China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) Stock Price Down 23.3%

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:YYYH)’s stock price fell 23.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41.

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YYYH)

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc, a digital advertising technology company, develops and provides advertising software and service solutions in the United States. It operates an advertising technology platform, the MediaShift Monetization Platform, which deploys digital advertisements on WiFi networks at sign-in and while surfing the Internet through display ads and interstitial videos.

