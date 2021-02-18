Chonk Price Hits $72.59 on Major Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $153,214.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk token can now be purchased for $72.59 or 0.00139823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chonk has traded up 99.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00383652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00060594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00079209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00083200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00424690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00174690 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Chonk

Chonk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

