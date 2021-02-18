Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 7,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 144,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Chuy's alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $822.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chuy’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.