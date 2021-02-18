Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 7,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 144,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $822.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.
Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.