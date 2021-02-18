CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.63. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 75,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,172,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,517,232. Insiders have acquired 540,600 shares of company stock valued at $360,286 over the last 90 days.

About CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

