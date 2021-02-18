Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Down 12.3%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares dropped 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 2,147,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,017,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDTX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 53.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

