Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Down 12.3%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares dropped 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 2,147,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,017,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CDTX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.66.
About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
