Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $208.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.50 and its 200 day moving average is $193.99. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

