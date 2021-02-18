Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report sales of $425.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the highest is $488.18 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $657.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEC opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.